Citroen C3 First Look

Design and Dimension

In terms of dimensions, the C3 sits way under the four-metre mark. According to the French carmaker – it’s a hatchback with SUV styling. If you look at the measurements, the C3 is 3,981mm in length, it is 1,733mm wide, and stands 1,604mm in height. The wheelbase is 2,540mm and the ground clearance is 180mm. In comparison, the C3 is longer than the Tata Punch, with a longer wheelbase as well. But the Punch is wider and taller than the C3.

Adding funk to the C3’s tale are its paint schemes. There are four basic monotone exterior paint options, namely Polar White, Zesty Orange, Platinum Grey, and Steel Grey. Then there are six dual-tone schemes which can be created by mixing any two of these four colours. So, the Platinum Grey can be had with a Zesty Orange roof or Polar White with a Platinum Grey roof, and so on. Apart from this, there are three customisation packs as well – Zesty Orange, Platinum Grey, and Chrome.

As for the styling, the India-spec C3 looks a lot different from the one sold in the international markets. The C3 carries the quintessential French styling seen on all the modern-day Citroens. There’s a split headlamp cluster with sleek LEDs on the top tier and larger halogen housings for the lower tier. They are joined by a double-louvre chrome strip which also forms the Citroen logo in the middle. Lower down the fascia, there’s a large blacked-out cut-out for the grille with a silver-finished faux-skid plate at its bottom flanked by circular fog lamps. These fog lamps also get contrast inserts around them.

Move to the side and there’s black cladding around and a tall-boyish profile. Like the C5, the C3 also gets a floating effect on the C-pillar. Adding a bit of character are the two recesses extending from the headlamps onto the front fender and from the tail lamps onto the rear doors. The C3 sits on 15-inch wheels which are steel ones, but alloys might be part of a styling package. At the back, the stylish cues continue with a petite rear windshield, high-placed tail lamps with intricate cuts, and blacked-out bumpers for the SUV-ish stance.