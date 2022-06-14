CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Citroen C3 accessories revealed ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    6,778 Views
    New Citroen C3 accessories revealed ahead of launch

    - The 2022 Citroen C3 will be launched in India on 20 July

    - Pre-bookings for the model will commence on 1 July

    Citroen unveiled the India-spec C3 in the country earlier this month, and we have already driven the model, with our review scheduled to go live on 15 June at 12pm. Pre-bookings for the upcoming C3 will begin on 1 July, while the price announcement will take place on 20 July.

    Citroen Front View

    In terms of accessories, customers will be able to choose from four packs that include Convenience pack, Vibe pack, Elegance pack, Energy pack, and a generic list of basic accessories. The latter includes a new horn, an alarm system, waste bin for the cup holder, bumper corner protectors, speakers, air purifier, body cover, emergency tools, infotainment screen scratch guard, rear seat organiser, USB charger, 2-Din audio system, door edge guard, jump starter, engine guard, door sill guard, RVC harness, and a parcel tray.

    Citroen Front View

    The Convenience pack of accessories for the Citroen C3 includes a neck rest, lumbar cushion, black cabin floor mats, rear sun blinds, cabin sun blinds, seat belt cushion, leather steering wheel cover, black trunk mat, and mud flaps. The Energy pack of the model offers a front skid plate, spoiler, wheel arch cladding, rear skid plate, and rain visors.

    Citroen Front View

    The Vibe pack of accessories for the Citroen C3 includes orange inserts for the fog lamp surround, rear reflector and body side moulding, and a fog lamp kit. The Elegance pack of the model offers a range of chrome inserts for elements such as the fender-mounted indicators, tail lights, rear reflector, window trim, fog lights, rear bumper, body side moulding, and door handles.

    Citroen Front View

    The Citroen C3 will be available with two engine options including a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor, paired to five-speed and six-speed manual units respectively. To read more about the engine options and fuel efficiency details, click here. Customers will be able to choose from 10 colours and two variants, details of which are available here.

    Image Source

    Citroen C3 Image
    Citroen C3
    ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Citroen C3 First Drive Review to go live tomorrow
     Next 
    Jaguar Land Rover announces five-day monsoon service camp

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Venue Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai Venue Facelift

    ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    ₹ 32.24 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Citroen C3 accessories revealed ahead of launch