  • BS6 Datsun Go Plus Vs BS6 Renault Triber: Spec comparison

BS6 Datsun Go Plus Vs BS6 Renault Triber: Spec comparison

May 17, 2020, 06:35 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
327 Views
BS6 Datsun Go Plus Vs BS6 Renault Triber: Spec comparison

The war of the budget seven-seat models has opened full swing with the arrival of the Datsun Go Plus in the BS6 trim. Its main rival, of course, the Renault Triber has been a major success for the French automaker reviving its fortunes in the Indian car market. How do they stack up against each other? Read on to find out…

Exterior

Two approaches to the same idea. That is what we have here. The Go Plus goes after the traditional estate design shape which is iconic and a unique one in the part of the market where the car competes. Highlights of the design language include the bug-eyed headlamps, floating roofline and the shape of the tailgate. The 2018 update saw the car get sporty bumpers and 14-inch alloy wheels.

The Triber has gone after Renault’s heritage as the creator of the MPV (Espace) and has incorporated it into the package. You get the van design but with all the funkiness of the Renault style language like the headlamps, roofline and the flared wheel arches. 

Interior

Both cars are evenly matched in terms of features and have the same dimensions with the highlight being, of course, the third row. The top-spec models (T(O) and RXZ) both get AC, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto as well as folding second and third rows. However, the Triber has an upper hand as it gets height adjustment for the driver’s seat, steering mounted controls and more storage spaces across the cabin.     

Engine

The Renault Triber is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine producing 72bhp /96Nm. Currently, this engine is offered with a five-speed manual transmission with an AMT expected to arrive shortly. Datsun offers the Go Plus with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 67bhp/104Nm and it can be had with a five-speed manual or a CVT, the only car in this part of the market to offer such a setup.

Price and competition

The Renault Triber range currently has four variants and goes from Rs 5.83 lakh to Rs 7.94 lakh. Datsun’s Go Plus range currently has seven versions with a price range of Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 8.1 lakh for the top-spec T (O) CVT model. Both cars rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Ford Figo and mid-level version of the Maruti Dzire, Ford Aspire and the Hyundai Aura

Renault Triber Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.84 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.01 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 5.53 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 5.84 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.89 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.55 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 5.79 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.54 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.55 Lakh onwards

