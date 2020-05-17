Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato spied testing at Nurburgring

- The Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato was previously limited to just 19 units

- The test-mule features an exposed carbon fibre finish

Aston Martin is likely planning a new production run of the DBS GT Zagato. The model is currently available only with the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation as part of the DBZ Centenary Collection bundle package, details of which can be read here.

Initially, Aston Martin said it would build just 19 units of the DBS GT Zagato but this test prototype spotted at Nurburgring suggests more examples are in the pipeline. The test-mule, unlike the one seen in the images here, comes in an exclusive Supernova Red paint with exposed carbon fibre and gold accents.

The Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato test-mule features an exposed carbon-fibre body. A few other notable changes include new wheels and what seems to be a prototype-spec grille. The model though, does feature the signature double bubble roof while giving a miss to the rear window as seen in the ‘standard’ variant.

Based on the DBS Superleggera, the Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato is powered by a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that produces 760bhp. Speeds of 0 to 100kmph can be attained in 3.2 seconds while the top speed is rated at 345 kmph.