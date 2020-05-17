Toyota Yaris Cross based Lexus compact SUV under development

- Lexuscompact SUV internally codenamed BX

- Will be launched globally in 2023

- Based on Toyota Yaris Cross, will use the TNGA-B platform

Lexus is working on an entry-level SUV that will be positioned below the UX crossover SUV. The compact SUV will be based on the Toyota Yaris Cross and is internally codenamed BX.

Like the Toyota Yaris Cross, the Lexus compact SUV will use the TNGA-B platform and the same hybrid powertrain as well. Styling, however, will be in-line with Lexus' sporty, edgy self. And, it will be a true Lexus when it comes to the interiors, with premium materials and tech-laden features.

The Lexus BX compact SUV will draw power from a 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain. The system offers a combined output of 116bhp and is coupled to an e-CVT unit.

The Lexus BX SUV will rival the Audi Q2 and MINI Countryman in global markets. It is expected to be launched globally in 2023. And like the Yaris Cross, the Lexus compact SUV is unlikely to come to India.

