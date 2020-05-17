Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota Yaris Cross based Lexus compact SUV under development

Toyota Yaris Cross based Lexus compact SUV under development

May 17, 2020, 07:35 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
209 Views
Write a comment
Toyota Yaris Cross based Lexus compact SUV under development

- Lexuscompact SUV internally codenamed BX

- Will be launched globally in 2023

- Based on Toyota Yaris Cross, will use the TNGA-B platform

Lexus is working on an entry-level SUV that will be positioned below the UX crossover SUV. The compact SUV will be based on the Toyota Yaris Cross and is internally codenamed BX.

Like the Toyota Yaris Cross, the Lexus compact SUV will use the TNGA-B platform and the same hybrid powertrain as well. Styling, however, will be in-line with Lexus' sporty, edgy self. And, it will be a true Lexus when it comes to the interiors, with premium materials and tech-laden features.

The Lexus BX compact SUV will draw power from a 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain. The system offers a combined output of 116bhp and is coupled to an e-CVT unit.

The Lexus BX SUV will rival the Audi Q2 and MINI Countryman in global markets. It is expected to be launched globally in 2023. And like the Yaris Cross, the Lexus compact SUV is unlikely to come to India.

Source

  • Toyota
  • Lexus
  • Lexus NX
  • NX
  • Toyota Yaris Cross
  • Yaris Cross
  • Lexus Compact SUV
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Lexus NX Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 69.12 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 69.1 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 63.67 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 69.12 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 65.82 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 66.37 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 61.98 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Big, burly, and road presence by the bucket loa ...

1616 Likes
172346 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

3553 Likes
330775 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in