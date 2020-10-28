CarWale
    All-new Hyundai i20 to be offered in 24 variants, three engines and eight colour options

    All-new Hyundai i20 to be offered in 24 variants, three engines and eight colour options

    Desirazu Venkat

    All-new Hyundai i20 to be offered in 24 variants, three engines and eight colour options

    -1.2-litre petrol engine gets four AT and seven MT variants

    -1.0-litre turbo petrol gets four DCT variants and four iMT variants

    -1.5-litre diesel gets five variants

    Bookings for the all-new third-generation Hyundai i20 have opened. It will be offered in 24 variants across three engine options and eight colour options. The booking amount has been set at Rs 21,000 and the car will be launched for the Indian market on 5 November.

    As has been the case with the previous car, the variants have been divided into Asta (O), Asta Sportz and Magna. Further, there are six single tone and two dual-tone colour options available for all three engines.

    Hyundai New i20 Left Rear Three Quarter

    The BS6 compliant 1.2-litre engine will be offered with a five-speed manual as well as CVT while the 1.0-litre turbo petrol will be offered with either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Finally, the diesel will be offered with a six-speed manual only.

    This new Hyundai i20 is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh and will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz and the Tata Altroz. Depending on the variant it will also rival sub-four-metre compact SUVs like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Honda WR-V, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser as well as the upcoming Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

       

    Hyundai New i20
    • Hyundai
    • New i20
    • Hyundai New i20
