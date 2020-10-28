New Hyundai i20 production process: Now in pictures

With the forthcoming launch of the all-new i20, Hyundai has unveiled the entire process, technique and approach towards producing the all-new i20 at their Chennai plant. The factory spreads across 450 acres of land and has over 14,000 employees and 650 robots who work harmoniously in bringing each Hyundai vehicle to life. We walk you through the details of the six-step manufacturing process.

Press Shop

The manufacturing process begins with the structure where the metal sheet is transformed into curves, pieces and shapes. Digital gauge and 3D mapping technology ensure panel thinning distribution and analyse levels of quality and durability.

Body Shop

The framework takes shape at this stage where high strength steel is welded by 450 automated self-learning robots. The fabricated structures of the new i20 consist of 66 percent of this high strength steel.

Paint Shop

The car body then advances to the automated line of 72 robots at the paint shop for getting the final color. As per Hyundai, a High Throw Power Seventh Generation Electro Deposition Paint is applied which offers long-lasting corrosion resistance.

Engine Shop

Hyundai’s wide range of petrol and diesel engines are all manufactured and tested at the in-house endurance laboratory with multiple transmission options. It employs a ‘Cold Test Bed’ that tests the engines over 15 parameters without burning the fuel. A robot with a high-speed camera records and verifies 58 engine parts within a minute.

Assembly Line

The car finally becomes functional at the assembly line where 80 percent of the car’s parts are fixed with electric tool tightening over 700 plus joints per car. Each car goes through a 324-point check guaranteeing top quality standards.

Road Test

The all-new i20 in flesh undergoes a vigorous road test over 18 different drive surfaces and conditions. With all the inspection checklist ticked, the i20 is loaded and supplied across the country and overseas markets.

While showcasing Hyundai's manufacturing excellence, Mr Ganesh Mani S, Director – Production, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As an organization that is committed to giving customers Quality Time, our focus has remained on ensuring supreme levels of manufacturing excellence. This has perfectly culminated in the all-new i20, delivering robust and reliable performance. With our 24-year rich manufacturing heritage of ‘Make in India’, the all-new i20 is yet another benchmark brand from Hyundai that is an edge above the rest.”

The all-new i20 will be officially launched in the country on 5 November, 2020 and the dealers have started taking bookings from today. The all-new i20 will lock horns against rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo, Tata Altroz and the updated Honda Jazz.