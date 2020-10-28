CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • New Hyundai i20 production process: Now in pictures

    New Hyundai i20 production process: Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    2,131 Views
    New Hyundai i20 production process: Now in pictures

    With the forthcoming launch of the all-new i20, Hyundai has unveiled the entire process, technique and approach towards producing the all-new i20 at their Chennai plant. The factory spreads across 450 acres of land and has over 14,000 employees and 650 robots who work harmoniously in bringing each Hyundai vehicle to life. We walk you through the details of the six-step manufacturing process.

    Front Logo

    Press Shop

    The manufacturing process begins with the structure where the metal sheet is transformed into curves, pieces and shapes. Digital gauge and 3D mapping technology ensure panel thinning distribution and analyse levels of quality and durability.

    Front View

    Body Shop

    The framework takes shape at this stage where high strength steel is welded by 450 automated self-learning robots. The fabricated structures of the new i20 consist of 66 percent of this high strength steel.

    Rear View

    Paint Shop

    The car body then advances to the automated line of 72 robots at the paint shop for getting the final color. As per Hyundai, a High Throw Power Seventh Generation Electro Deposition Paint is applied which offers long-lasting corrosion resistance.

    Engine Shot

    Engine Shop

    Hyundai’s wide range of petrol and diesel engines are all manufactured and tested at the in-house endurance laboratory with multiple transmission options. It employs a ‘Cold Test Bed’ that tests the engines over 15 parameters without burning the fuel. A robot with a high-speed camera records and verifies 58 engine parts within a minute.

    Left Side View

    Assembly Line

    The car finally becomes functional at the assembly line where 80 percent of the car’s parts are fixed with electric tool tightening over 700 plus joints per car. Each car goes through a 324-point check guaranteeing top quality standards.

    Front View

    Road Test

    The all-new i20 in flesh undergoes a vigorous road test over 18 different drive surfaces and conditions. With all the inspection checklist ticked, the i20 is loaded and supplied across the country and overseas markets.

    While showcasing Hyundai's manufacturing excellence, Mr Ganesh Mani S, Director – Production, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As an organization that is committed to giving customers Quality Time, our focus has remained on ensuring supreme levels of manufacturing excellence. This has perfectly culminated in the all-new i20, delivering robust and reliable performance. With our 24-year rich manufacturing heritage of ‘Make in India’, the all-new i20 is yet another benchmark brand from Hyundai that is an edge above the rest.”

    Grille

    The all-new i20 will be officially launched in the country on 5 November, 2020 and the dealers have started taking bookings from today. The all-new i20 will lock horns against rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo, Tata Altroz and the updated Honda Jazz

    • New Hyundai i20
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition

    ₹ 12.40 - 13.60 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - October 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars