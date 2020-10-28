India-bound Renault Zoe EV sighted on Indian soil

-Renault Zoe EV is based on a bespoke EV platform shared across the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance

-It has a WLTP range of 395km

French carmaker Renault has been seen testing the Zoe EV on Indian roads. The test mule as seen in the spy shots is a Tamil Nadu registered vehicle with temporary authorisation. Renault had last showcased the Zoe at the Auto Expo 2020 and the prototype now hints at an imminent launch in the country, hopefully by next year.

The pictures seen on the web are a pre-facelift version of the Zoe EV while the European markets have recently received the facelifted version of the Zoe EV and is the smallest and most affordable EV on sale in Europe. The Zoe is a test bed for their autonomous driving technology. The overall proportions of the Zoe are compact with minimal design. The front fascia has an angular Renault badge which also doubles up as a charging socket cover, LED headlamps, LED DRLs and an air intake with a chrome border. On the side are the OVRMs, blacked-out B-pillars, 15-inch alloy wheels with really small integrated near the rear quarter glass. The rear of the EV looks plain with the ‘Zoe’ badge at the centre and reflectors at the bottom.

On the inside, is a typical grey and black interior familiar with all Renault budget cars. There is a big steering wheel, digital driver’s display, touchscreen infotainment system, aircon vents and the aircon control knobs.

Internationally, the Renault Zoe facelift gets a 52kWh battery pack and an electric motor driving the front wheels producing 107bhp and 133bhp with regenerative braking having a claimed range of 383km and 394km respectively. It supports AC as well as DC charging. The DC charging takes approximately an hour to charge while the AC charging time ranges from two to 14 hours depending upon the wallbox output.

A few days back, Renault’s economical sub-brand Dacia had also launched the Spring Electric for the European markets which was also showcased at the Expo 2020 as the ‘K-ZE’. It is not yet known which EV the French car manufacturer will prefer for the Indian market but we expect it to be the K-ZE as the CMF-A platform on which it is based also underpins the Kwid and Triber in India. We have had a go at the global-spec Renault Zoe EV last year and you can read all about it here.

Image Source