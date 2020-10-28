CarWale
    Aditya Nadkarni

    Honda CR-V Special Edition introduced; prices start at Rs 29.50 lakh

    - Honda CR-V Special Edition gets cosmetic and feature updates

    - The model is powered by the same 158bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine

    Honda Cars India has launched the CR-V Special Edition in the country, priced at Rs 29.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available in a single trim and gets visual and feature updates over the regular version.

    Honda CR-V Electric Boot Lid Release

    Based on the Honda CR-V facelift that was launched internationally last year, the CR-V Special Edition gets revised front and rear bumpers, new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED headlamps with active cornering lights, front parking sensors, and LED fog lights.

    Inside, the new Honda CR-V Special Edition comes equipped with a four-way power-adjustable passenger seat, hands-free powered tail-gate, auto-folding ORVMs, and a special edition kit that includes a running board, door mirror garnish, and step illumination.

    Honda CR-V Headlight

    There are no changes to the mechanicals and hence the Honda CR-V Special Edition continues to source power from the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 152bhp and 189Nm of torque. This motor is paired exclusively to a CVT unit.

    Honda CR-V Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 33.81 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 35.63 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 32.35 Lakh
    Pune₹ 33.23 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 33.45 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 31.66 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 34.22 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 31.57 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 31.99 Lakh
