New-gen Honda CR-V spied for the first time

- This would be the six-generation model

- Seems to have grown in size

It may not appear that old, but the current-generation Honda CR-V was first introduced in 2016. After a mid-life update in 2019, the SUV has soldiered on without any changes even in the global market, until now. Honda was recently spied testing the newer generation model of the CR-V at a secret test facility in Europe by our spy sleuths.

Shot on an ultra-long lens, the sixth-gen CR-V appears to have evolved and grown further than the model it will replace. The heavily cladded body seems to have grown in terms of dimension. This could mean better room for the third-row passengers. The fascia on the prototype seems to have a slight departure from the traditional Honda design.

For starters, its sleek headlamps are slit in two-tiers by a trim running across the fascia above the grille. This gives it the appearance of sleek LED DRLs, which is the recent trend – as we’ve seen on the Harrier or Hector. Even the grille has been tweaked while the rest of the bumper has been well concealed. Yet somehow, when the covers will drop the CR-V should be instantly recognisable as a Honda, in our opinion.

The larger quarter glass is blended into a slightly raked D-pillar. But the taillight design peeping through the camo hints at a production-ready design. It’s got an LED strip not much dissimilar from the current design. The large tailgate and a roof-mounted spoiler are also seen on the prototype from afar.

On the inside, the bigger cabin will get an even bigger tablet-style centre console. We expect more upmarket features on the inside as well. Under the skin, there will be a hybrid powertrain on offer alongside the conventional engine options. A fully-electric version of the CR-V is also on the cards, but that will arrive sometime later.

We expect more spy and teaser images of the new-gen Honda CR-V in a run-up to its official reveal which might happen sometime next year. Indian-debut should happen as well once the new CR-V goes on sale in the European and American markets.