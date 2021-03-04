CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New-gen Honda CR-V spied for the first time

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    17,452 Views
    New-gen Honda CR-V spied for the first time

    -         This would be the six-generation model

    -         Seems to have grown in size

    It may not appear that old, but the current-generation Honda CR-V was first introduced in 2016. After a mid-life update in 2019, the SUV has soldiered on without any changes even in the global market, until now. Honda was recently spied testing the newer generation model of the CR-V at a secret test facility in Europe by our spy sleuths.

    Shot on an ultra-long lens, the sixth-gen CR-V appears to have evolved and grown further than the model it will replace. The heavily cladded body seems to have grown in terms of dimension. This could mean better room for the third-row passengers. The fascia on the prototype seems to have a slight departure from the traditional Honda design.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    For starters, its sleek headlamps are slit in two-tiers by a trim running across the fascia above the grille. This gives it the appearance of sleek LED DRLs, which is the recent trend – as we’ve seen on the Harrier or Hector. Even the grille has been tweaked while the rest of the bumper has been well concealed. Yet somehow, when the covers will drop the CR-V should be instantly recognisable as a Honda, in our opinion.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The larger quarter glass is blended into a slightly raked D-pillar. But the taillight design peeping through the camo hints at a production-ready design. It’s got an LED strip not much dissimilar from the current design. The large tailgate and a roof-mounted spoiler are also seen on the prototype from afar.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    On the inside, the bigger cabin will get an even bigger tablet-style centre console. We expect more upmarket features on the inside as well. Under the skin, there will be a hybrid powertrain on offer alongside the conventional engine options. A fully-electric version of the CR-V is also on the cards, but that will arrive sometime later.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    We expect more spy and teaser images of the new-gen Honda CR-V in a run-up to its official reveal which might happen sometime next year. Indian-debut should happen as well once the new CR-V goes on sale in the European and American markets.

    Honda CR-V Image
    Honda CR-V
    ₹ 28.34 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Honda
    • CR-V
    • Honda CR-V
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Tiago XTA variant launched in India at Rs 5.99 lakh
     Next 
    2022 Mercedes-AMG C63 estate with hybrid power spotted on test

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    ₹ 62.50 - 68.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 15th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.24 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda CR-V Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 33.81 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 35.63 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 32.35 Lakh
    Pune₹ 33.23 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 33.45 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 31.23 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 34.22 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 31.57 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 30.57 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New-gen Honda CR-V spied for the first time