    India-bound Honda CR-V spied up close

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    1,421 Views
    -         Being tested on Old Continent 

    -        Expected to arrive next year

    Honda might have pulled the plug on the current-gen CR-V in India and globally, but the Japanese carmaker is already out testing the newer generation. The next-gen CR-V is currently being tested in Europe in an almost production-ready body, although global premiere is still some time away.

    As seen here on the test prototype, the production-ready headlamps have a familiar LED cluster and a grille slat joining them. The sleek grille slat is separated from the bonnet line and that gives it a distinct appearance. Even the main mesh grille appears smart and well-proportioned with the new fascia. 

    Right Side View

    In profile, the sixth-gen CR-V appears to have grown in size compared to the model it replaces. It looks bulkier, especially past the C-pillar. At the rear, the sleek tail lamps peeping out the concealment seem to be more or less unchanged. This could be the seven-seater version and the five-seater model might differ in some way. 

    There are no images of the interior available at this time. But we expect a complete overhaul of the cabin that will follow the typical Honda philosophy. Engine options are likely to be carried over with some improvement in terms of their performance and efficiency figures. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Although the prototype looks to be production-ready, the next-gen Honda CR-V won’t be debuting before next year. It should also make its way to India in the ASEAN-spec after it goes on sale around the world.

    Honda CR-V Image
    Honda CR-V
