    Mercedes-AMG GT S E-Performance 4-Door PHEV revealed with 831bhp

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    14 Views
    Mercedes-AMG GT S E-Performance 4-Door PHEV revealed with 831bhp

    -         AMG’s most powerful car yet

    -         201bhp electric motor on rear axle

    Mercedes-AMG has taken a step towards electrification with the world debut of this – the AMG GT S E-Performance 4-Door Coupe Plug-in Hybrid. Not only is its name a mouthful, but it also is the most powerful road-going AMG to date with 831bhp and a whopping 1400Nm.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Power comes from the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 conjoined with a 6.1kWh battery pack feeding an electric motor mounted on the rear axle. The latter adds 201bhp and weighs just 89 kilograms. But the results are shattering – 0-100kmph in 2.9 seconds. With a top speed of 315kmph. And the AMG GT E-Performance can do 12 kilometres on pure electric power. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Designed closely with the AMG Petronas Formula 1 team, the plug-in hybrid allows the performance sedan to coast at speeds up to 130kmph. There are four regenerative braking levels as well allowing for one-pedal driving. In terms of hardware, there are the usual goodies present like adaptive suspension, AMG package and the MBUX system to name a few. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Appearance-wise, there’s not much telltale about the PHEV derivative of the AMG GT 4-Door. But the charging port is weirdly placed on the rear bumper. The 20- and 21-inch wheel designs are also new along with a spanking red paint. On the inside, there’s a green ‘EL’ button on the steering wheel shouting out the electric nature of the go-fast saloon. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Pricing for the AMG GT S E-Performance 4-Door Coupe isn’t out yet. But it is stated to make a public premiere at the IAA Show in Munich before going on sale in European and American markets. Indian-debut is expected as well.

    Right Rear Three Quarter
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Image
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
