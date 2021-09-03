CarWale
    Dacia Jogger is the new seven-seat Renault Duster MPV

    Desirazu Venkat

    Dacia Jogger is the new seven-seat Renault Duster MPV

    -Will be the first Dacia with hybrid technology

    -To be sold, from early 2022, in five and seven-seat configurations

    The Dacia Jogger has been officially unveiled and is Renault’s Romanian subsidiary’s new seven-seat vehicle and will be offered in five and seven-seat trim levels.

    The Jogger has the entire Dacia/Renault budget SUV cues like the two-slat grille, rectangular headlamps as well as the shape of the bumpers but looks a step up from the rest of the range thanks to the black inserts all around. In profile, you can see hints of the Triber (roofline) but also the current Duster (wheel arches and shoulder line) creating an SUV-MPV hybrid like the silhouette. The rear looks a bit plain with a minor amount of badging but still looks snazzy thanks to the shape of the vertically stacked tail lamps.

    Inside, Dacia/Renault has fitted the Jogger with features like a four-spoke steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system and climate control as well as height adjustment for the driver’s seat. The second-row split folds while the third row can be folded in completely to provide a massive 1815-litres of space in the back of the Jogger. It is 4.5-meters in length with a wheelbase of 2.9-meters which is 140mm and 227mm more than the current Duster that’s on sale in India.

    The European markets will get the Jogger with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 110bhp/200Nm and be offered with a six-speed manual. There will also be an LPG enabled version that will come with a 40-litre tank fitted below the boot floor. However, the main highlight is expected to arrive in 2023 where it will be offered with a 1.6-litre petrol engine and two electric motors to make it Dacia’s first hybrid model.

    On paper, the Jogger has great potential to be a Maruti Ertiga/Kia KY rival and whenever Dacia/Renault bring it to India, is also expected to offer it with the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine that powers the Duster.   

       

