Honda Cars India shuts Greater Noida plant; CR-V and Civic discontinued

- Honda Cars India will produce cars only at its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan

- The Greater Noida plant will continue with all other functions such as head office and R&D

Honda Cars India (HCIL) announced the realignment of its manufacturing operations with the goal of improving business efficiency. To maintain sustainability of operations by leveraging production & supply chain efficiencies, HCIL has decided to consolidate the manufacturing operations for vehicles and components at its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan the immediate effect for all domestic sales and exports.

The company has stopped production at the Greater Noida plant. However, all head office functions, India R&D centre, and spare parts operations (including warehouse) for automobile, two-wheeler, and power products business will continue to operate from Greater Noida. With the closure of the production facility in Greater Noida, Honda has also discontinued the Civic and the CR-V.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaku Nakanishi, President and CEO, Honda Cars India, said, “Despite an uptick in sales in the last three months, the current market conditions remain unpredictable for the industry at large. The impact of COVID-19 has pressed us to strengthen our constitution and to achieve the same, HCIL has decided to consolidate its manufacturing operations by making the Tapukara plant a unified manufacturing base. HCIL continues to believe in the resilience of the Indian economy and hopes for a quicker recovery of the market. India is an extremely important market in Honda’s global strategy, and HCIL is committed to bringing its latest and advanced technology models, including electrified vehicles in the future.”