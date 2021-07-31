CarWale
    Why are SUVs the rage? All you need to know from The CarWale Podcast

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    In the last few years, we’ve been witnessing the arrival of SUVs in all shapes and sizes, across multiple sub-segments and price brackets. What has triggered every manufacturer to turn to SUVs to make their next model blockbuster seller? Aditya and Sonam discuss the reason behind the popularity of the SUV segment in Episode 10 of The CarWale Podcast.

    Why Are SUVs The Rage? All You Need To Know | Episode 10 | The CarWale Podcast

    What is an SUV?

    Left Front Three Quarter

    A Sports Utility Vehicle or an SUV, in its abbreviated form, has various definitions, and there is no set or fixed textbook format. The most common and agreed-upon term defines an SUV as a car classification that combines the elements of road-going passenger vehicles with features from off-road ones, like higher ground clearance and four-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive.

    Why do customers prefer SUVs?

    Right Front Three Quarter

    There are a lot of factors that come to mind when finalising an SUV as a body style during a car purchase. Some of these factors include higher ground clearance vis-à-vis hatchbacks or sedans, road presence, visual appeal, dominating size, easy egress and ingress, ability to tackle pot-holed roads or non-existent roads compared to other cars, as well as a higher seating position that results in a commanding view of the road. To get into detail, click on the link above to listen to the latest episode of The CarWale Podcast.

    Types of SUVs in the market today

    Rear View

    While an SUV is a body style in itself, carmakers have widened the scope of this term by further classifying it into categories including full-sized SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour; mid-sized SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, and the Tata Harrier; sub-four metre SUVs such as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , and the Kia Sonet, and also micro-SUVs like the Renault Kwid and the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.

