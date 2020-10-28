New Hyundai i20 variant details and colour options revealed ahead of launch

- New Hyundai i20 will be offered in four variants

- Customers can choose from three engine options

Hyundai India revealed that the company will begin accepting bookings for the all-new i20 from tomorrow, for an amount of Rs 21,000. The company also revealed the exterior design of the model ahead of its launch on 5 November, 2020.

The third-gen Hyundai i20 will be offered in four variants that include Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O). The model will be available in eight colours that include Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night, Metallic Copper, Polar White with Black Roof, and Fiery Red with Black Roof.

Powertrain options on the new Hyundai i20 will include a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual unit and an IVT unit, as well as a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. The model will also be offered with a 1.5-litre diesel mill paired exclusively to a six-speed manual unit.

The 2020 Hyundai i20 will come equipped with features such as the projector headlamps, projector fog lights, Z-shaped LED tail lights, dual-tone alloy wheels, shark-fin antenna, and a rear diffuser. Inside, the model is expected to receive a fully digital instrument console, a large touchscreen infotainment system, second-row AC vents, wireless charging, and a sunroof.