All About Cars - Nissan Magnite vs Ford EcoSport, Tata Altroz vs Hyundai i20, Tata HBX SUV Launch Details

Welcome to another episode of All About Cars with CarWale, hosted by Abhishek Nigam. We wish you all a Happy New Year!

Abhishek answers all your car buying, launch speculation and tech queries this week. Our Instagram fans asked us about potential updates to the Kia Seltos 2021 , best automatic top-end car for Rs 14 Lakh on the road price , whether the Honda HR V , Toyota C HR or Toyota Corolla Cross will be launched in India. Some wondered if the Land Rover Defender was offered with the same kit in India as was offered internationally. The Mahindra XUV300 Sportz caught the eye of many at the 2020 auto Expo and they were wondering when it will be launched in India. Car buyers enquired which is the best mid sized SUV for Rs 18 Lakh and about a well built, safe and feature-rich petrol automatic car for Rs 11.5 Lakh.

Over at Twitter, our fans enquired about the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio which has been spotted testing. A user, whose Ford EcoSport unfortunately caught fire, was enquiring about replacements - including the Mahindra XUV300 and the Tata Nexon . A very interesting question about concessions on used cars for People With Disabilities really made us curious. Finally, someone wanted a one word comparison review of the Tata Nexon and the Hyundai Venue , which was impossible.

Only a couple of questions from our fans on Facebook. First one enquired which compact SUV with a petrol automatic drivetrain to choose for Rs 11 Lakh, offering a good ride quality and features. Someone else was very excited about the Tata HBX micro SUV, which was first shown at the 2020 Auto Expo and has recently been spotted testing.

We had a lot of questions from the viewers of last week’s video. Which is an easy to drive 7 seater for Rs 7 Lakh, it was an easy answer. Which to choose between the Skoda Rapid and S Cross (both automatic) taking into consideration ride comfort, driving dynamics and rear seat comfort. Does the S Cross automatic get ESP? Are there any compact SUV alternatives (to the Rapid and the S Cross) which are not cramped and cost less than Rs 13 Lakh? We also answered questions about the facelift/updates to the ageing Ford EcoSport, Figo and Freestyle. Two enthusiasts enquired about the better sedan – between the Honda City and Hyundai Verna – and the best hatchback to buy. Someone was spooked by the tonnes of negative opinions online about the Maruti Suzuki Dzire especially related to build quality. Has the launch of the Tata Harrier Petrol been delayed? Finally we had two questions about choosing between the Tata Altroz and the new Hyundai i20.