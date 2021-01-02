Maruti Suzuki clocks growth of 20.2 per cent in December 2020

- Maruti Suzuki sold 1,60,226 units last month

- The company has hiked prices across the model range from this month

Maruti Suzuki India posted a sale of 1,60,226 units in December 2020, recording a growth of 20.2 per cent compared to the same period last year. The total sales include domestic sales of 1,46,480 units and 3,808 units for other OEMs. In addition, the company exported 9,938 units last month.

With total sales of 4,95,897 units in Q3 (FY 2020-21), Maruti Suzuki recorded a growth of 13.4 per cent over the same period in the previous year. The company has commenced production of the Jimny in India, units of which are currently destined for the export market.

Maruti has organised a winter service camp for its customers, which will be held up to 5 January. Furthermore, starting this month, the brand has announced a price hike across the model range, and to read all about it, click here.