CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki clocks growth of 20.2 per cent in December 2020

    Maruti Suzuki clocks growth of 20.2 per cent in December 2020

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2,030 Views
    Maruti Suzuki clocks growth of 20.2 per cent in December 2020

    - Maruti Suzuki sold 1,60,226 units last month

    - The company has hiked prices across the model range from this month

    Maruti Suzuki India posted a sale of 1,60,226 units in December 2020, recording a growth of 20.2 per cent compared to the same period last year. The total sales include domestic sales of 1,46,480 units and 3,808 units for other OEMs. In addition, the company exported 9,938 units last month.

    With total sales of 4,95,897 units in Q3 (FY 2020-21), Maruti Suzuki recorded a growth of 13.4 per cent over the same period in the previous year. The company has commenced production of the Jimny in India, units of which are currently destined for the export market.

    Maruti has organised a winter service camp for its customers, which will be held up to 5 January. Furthermore, starting this month, the brand has announced a price hike across the model range, and to read all about it, click here.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.19 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Alto
    • Swift
    • Wagon R
    • Maruti Suzuki Alto
    • Maruti Suzuki Swift
    • Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    • baleno
    • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    • vitara brezza
    • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
    • S-Presso
    • Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.08 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.45 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.69 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.12 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.10 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.06 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.00 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.75 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.83 Lakh
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.19 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars