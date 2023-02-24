2023 Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus caught testing; launch soon?

- The nine-seater layout will have a two-three-four formation

- The seven-seater Bolero Neo recently got a limited edition

Mahindra was recently caught testing two of its SUVs, including the five-door Thar and Bolero Neo Plus. Last week, the nine-seater version of Bolero Neo Plus was spotted doing rounds in the country on busy streets of India. However, the photos were not clear as it was spied during the evening hours.

Now, in the latest sighting, the SUV is out in daylight and we had a clear look at it. The Neo Plus retains the overall design and exterior highlights of the standard Bolero Neo. However, the entire rear section looks stretched and revised to accommodate the extra seats and space.

The side profile is more or less similar to the seven-seater version with square wheel arches and a similar set of alloys. The changes are evident with elongated rear quarter glass, a larger taillight cluster, and a tailgate that is more curved than before. Moreover, the rear bumper is revised too.

The Bolero Neo Plus would likely be offered in three trim levels and two seating layouts including seven and nine-seater options. As for the powertrain, the details are yet to be revealed.

In other news, the on-sale Bolero Neo has a waiting period of up to two months with a new limited edition also on shelves.

Image credit: Motorbeam