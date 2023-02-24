CarWale

    2023 Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus caught testing; launch soon?

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    236 Views
    2023 Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus caught testing; launch soon?

    - The nine-seater layout will have a two-three-four formation

    - The seven-seater Bolero Neo recently got a limited edition

    Mahindra was recently caught testing two of its SUVs, including the five-door Thar and Bolero Neo Plus. Last week, the nine-seater version of Bolero Neo Plus was spotted doing rounds in the country on busy streets of India. However, the photos were not clear as it was spied during the evening hours.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Left Rear Three Quarter

    Now, in the latest sighting, the SUV is out in daylight and we had a clear look at it. The Neo Plus retains the overall design and exterior highlights of the standard Bolero Neo. However, the entire rear section looks stretched and revised to accommodate the extra seats and space.

    The side profile is more or less similar to the seven-seater version with square wheel arches and a similar set of alloys. The changes are evident with elongated rear quarter glass, a larger taillight cluster, and a tailgate that is more curved than before. Moreover, the rear bumper is revised too.

    The Bolero Neo Plus would likely be offered in three trim levels and two seating layouts including seven and nine-seater options. As for the powertrain, the details are yet to be revealed. 

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Right Front Three Quarter

    In other news, the on-sale Bolero Neo has a waiting period of up to two months with a new limited edition also on shelves.

    Image credit: Motorbeam

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Image
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    ₹ 9.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2023 Tata Harrier launched; prices in India start at Rs 15 lakh
     Next 
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios waiting period in India stretches up to 18 weeks

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Mahindra Bolero Neo Right Front Three Quarter
    • Mahindra Bolero Neo Right Side View
    • Mahindra Bolero Neo Rear View
    • Mahindra Bolero Neo Front View
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6430 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8087 Views
    58 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th FEB
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    ₹ 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero

    Mahindra Bolero

    ₹ 9.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 15.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    ₹ 12.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th FEB
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th FEB
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th FEB
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai New Verna

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Mar 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Air EV

    MG Air EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.29 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.53 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 10.95 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.33 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.40 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.71 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.06 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 10.37 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.49 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6430 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8087 Views
    58 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2023 Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus caught testing; launch soon?