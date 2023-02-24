Hyundai Grand i10 Nios waiting period in India stretches up to 18 weeks

- The 2023 Grand i10 Nios was launched last month

- The model is offered with a single powertrain option

Last month, Hyundai launched the facelifted Grand i10 Nios in the country, with prices in India starting at Rs 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom). Approximately a month after launch, the refreshed model has already begun commanding a waiting period.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios variants and engines

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available in four variants such as Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta. The model is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine producing 82bhp and 114Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. Also up for offer is a CNG variant.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios petrol waiting period

The Magna variant of the Grand i10 Nios commands a waiting period of up to 18 weeks, while the Asta variant has a waiting period of up to 10 weeks. Customers purchasing the Sportz variant will have to wait for up to eight weeks. The company has not revealed the waiting period for the base-spec Era variant.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG waiting period

The Grand i10 Nios CNG is available in two variants including Magna and Sportz. These variants have a waiting period of up to eight weeks and six weeks, respectively.