Skoda India service campaign underway across the country

Skoda has announced a service campaign to provide various discounts and benefits on parts and accessories of all the models that the brand sells in India. This service campaign is already underway and is accessible to all customers across the country till 28 February, 2023.

Under this campaign, customers can avail of benefits like a 15 per cent discount on selected parts and accessories, a 10 per cent straight-up discount on value-added services, and 20 per cent off on roadside assistance. However, there are no benefits on the labour charges.

The value-added services include the SuperCare Maintenance package, anytime warranty scheme, extended warranty, and roadside assistance.

During this campaign, customers can visit any Skoda-authorised dealership across India and avail of the above-mentioned discounts only one time on their Skoda vehicle. Currently, Skoda has five models on sale, including Slavia, Kushaq, Superb, Octavia, and Kodiaq.

To learn more about the benefits and eligibility of your vehicle, we recommend you to visit the nearest Skoda-authorised showroom or workshop.