    2023 Tata Harrier launched; prices in India start at Rs 15 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Updated Tata Harrier introduced alongside Red Dark Edition versions

    - The SUV gets multiple feature updates; 10 ADAS functions

    Tata Motors has announced the prices of the MY23 Harrier in India, with prices starting at Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in seven variants across five colours and a single engine option.

    2023 Tata Harrier variants and colours

    The new Tata Harrier is available in seven variants, namely XE, XM, XMS, XT+, XZ, XZ+, and XZA+(O). Colour options on the SUV include Royale Blue, Tropical Mist, Calypso Red, Orcus White, and Daytona Grey, while the Dark and Red Dark Editions are available as different versions.

    2023 Tata Harrier features

    Tata Harrier Right Front Three Quarter

    On the features front, the 2023 Harrier gets a 360-degree camera, ADAS, a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new fully digital instrument cluster, and a six-way power adjustable driver seat with memory and welcome function. The model will continue to offer features such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, auto-dimming IRVM, all-wheel disc brakes, EPB, iRA connected car technology, six airbags, drive modes, terrain modes, cruise control, an air purifier, automatic climate control, and more than 200 voice commands in six languages.

    2023 Tata Harrier engine and transmission

    Under the hood, the MY23 Tata Harrier gets the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, Kryotec diesel engine, albeit with an update to comply with the RDE and BS6 2.0 emission norms. The power output remains unchanged at 168bhp and 350Nm of torque, with power being sent to the front wheels via six-speed manual and automatic units. Rivals to the new Harrier include the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

    2023 Tata Harrier variant-wise prices

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the 2023 Tata Harrier (all prices, ex-showroom):

    New Harrier XE: Rs 15 lakh

    New Harrier XM: Rs 16.45 lakh

    New Harrier XMS: Rs 17.70 lakh

    New Harrier XMAS: Rs 19 lakh

    New Harrier XT+: Rs 18.69 lakh

    New Harrier XTA+: Rs 19.99 lakh

    New Harrier XT+ Dark Edition: Rs 19.04 lakh

    New Harrier XTA+ Dark Edition: Rs 20.34 lakh

    New Harrier XZ: Rs 19.24 lakh

    New Harrier XZA: Rs 20.54 lakh

    New Harrier XZ+: Rs 21.32 lakh

    New Harrier XZA+: Rs 22.62 lakh

    New Harrier XZ+ Dark Edition: Rs 21.67 lakh

    New Harrier XZA+ Dark Edition: Rs 22.97 lakh

    New Harrier XZ+ Red Dark Edition: Rs 21.77 lakh

    New Harrier XZA+ Red Dark Edition: Rs 23.07 lakh

    New Harrier XZA+(O): Rs 23.62 lakh

    New Harrier XZA+(O) Dark Edition: Rs 23.97 lakh

    New Harrier XZA+(O) Red Dark Edition: Rs 24.07 lakh

    Tata Harrier Image
    Tata Harrier
    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    2023 Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus caught testing; launch soon?

