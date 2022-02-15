2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno to get 360 view camera

- Likely to be offered in the top-spec variant

- Updated Baleno offers the new SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system

Indian automaker, Maruti Suzuki has released the latest teaser for the upcoming Baleno facelift. As revealed in the teaser, the updated model will offer a 360 view camera, which is particularly useful when parking in tight spots. This feature is likely to be limited to the top-spec Alpha variant. The upcoming Baleno facelift will be available in five variant options – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. To learn more about the variants, click here.

Building up to its launch, Maruti Suzuki had recently given out the details for the new SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system. The vehicle now gets a nine-inch infotainment system, which is now mounted to the top of the dashboard instead of the integrated unit which is seen on the current model. To read about the top five highlights of the New Maruti Suzuki SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, click here.

Interestingly, we have also spotted a lower variant of the upcoming 2022 Baleno sans camouflage. Based on what can be seen, the updated model gets a revised fascia, which includes a new mesh grille with silver inserts along with a new set of projector headlamps. The air dams and fog light housings have also been revised for freshness. To take a look at the uncamouflaged images and learn about the fresh changes, click here.

Mechanically, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will continue to be powered by the existing engine options. More details about the vehicle will be known post its official launch later this month.