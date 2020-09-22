CarWale
    Toyota Urban Cruiser to be launched in India tomorrow

    Toyota Urban Cruiser to be launched in India tomorrow

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2,030 Views
    Toyota Urban Cruiser to be launched in India tomorrow

    - Toyota Urban Cruiser to rival Kia Sonet and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

    - Customers who pre-book the model will also get a ‘Respect Package’

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be launched in India tomorrow. Essentially a badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, bookings for the model began last month for an amount of Rs 11,000. Customers who have pre-booked the Urban Cruiser will also receive a Respect Package, details of which are available here.

    Exterior highlights of the Toyota Urban Cruiser include LED headlamps, LED fog lights, LED tail lights, the Fortuner inspired twin-slat grille, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, new front bumper with faux skid plate, and glossy black ORVMs. Inside, the model will receive cruise control, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-tone interior theme, climate control, auto-dimming IRVMs, and steering mounted controls. The compact SUV will be available in three trims that include Mid, High, and Premium, the trim-wise features of which can be read here.

    Under the hood of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser will be a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual unit and a four-speed automatic unit. Upon launch, the model will rival the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, and the Mahindra XUV300.

    • Toyota
    • Toyota Urban Cruiser
    • Urban Cruiser
