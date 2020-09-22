Toyota Urban Cruiser to be launched in India tomorrow

- Toyota Urban Cruiser to rival Kia Sonet and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

- Customers who pre-book the model will also get a ‘Respect Package’

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be launched in India tomorrow. Essentially a badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, bookings for the model began last month for an amount of Rs 11,000. Customers who have pre-booked the Urban Cruiser will also receive a Respect Package, details of which are available here.

Exterior highlights of the Toyota Urban Cruiser include LED headlamps, LED fog lights, LED tail lights, the Fortuner inspired twin-slat grille, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, new front bumper with faux skid plate, and glossy black ORVMs. Inside, the model will receive cruise control, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-tone interior theme, climate control, auto-dimming IRVMs, and steering mounted controls. The compact SUV will be available in three trims that include Mid, High, and Premium, the trim-wise features of which can be read here.

Under the hood of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser will be a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual unit and a four-speed automatic unit. Upon launch, the model will rival the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, and the Mahindra XUV300.