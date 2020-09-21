Tata Nexon EV now available with new limited period subscription offer

- The Tata Nexon is now available with rentals starting at Rs. 34,900 per month

- The offer is valid until 30 November, 2020

Tata Motors has announced a special offer on the Nexon EV until November 30, 2020. Applicable only for the first 100 subscribers, this offer will allow customers to avail of the model at an all-inclusive fixed rental starting at Rs 34,900 per month. Customers can select the tenure of their subscription from a minimum period of 12 months to 24 and 36 months. This service is being offered in five major cities that include Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

Offered in partnership with Orix Auto, the subscription package includes comprehensive insurance coverage, on-call 24x7 roadside assistance, and free maintenance with periodic servicing and doorstep delivery. Moreover, customers will also get a complimentary personal EV charger that can be installed at their home or office. Following the tenure of their subscription, customers can either choose to extend it or just return the vehicle.

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Jhunja, Head, Mobility Services, Tata Motors, said, “We at Tata Motors are continuously striving to offer exciting propositions that are smarter, affordable, and convenient, for those who desire to experience driving smooth, silent, and green Nexon EV. Our new ‘Electrifying Subscription’ offer is designed with an aim to make EVs even more accessible to a rapidly growing base of future conscious citizens. It is ideal for customers preferring ‘usership’ over ownership amidst the rapidly growing phenomenon of shared economy.”