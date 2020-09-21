CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Nexon EV now available with new limited period subscription offer

    Tata Nexon EV now available with new limited period subscription offer

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,501 Views
    Tata Nexon EV now available with new limited period subscription offer

    - The Tata Nexon is now available with rentals starting at Rs. 34,900 per month

    - The offer is valid until 30 November, 2020

    Tata Motors has announced a special offer on the Nexon EV until November 30, 2020. Applicable only for the first 100 subscribers, this offer will allow customers to avail of the model at an all-inclusive fixed rental starting at Rs 34,900 per month. Customers can select the tenure of their subscription from a minimum period of 12 months to 24 and 36 months. This service is being offered in five major cities that include Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. 

    Offered in partnership with Orix Auto, the subscription package includes comprehensive insurance coverage, on-call 24x7 roadside assistance, and free maintenance with periodic servicing and doorstep delivery. Moreover, customers will also get a complimentary personal EV charger that can be installed at their home or office. Following the tenure of their subscription, customers can either choose to extend it or just return the vehicle.

    Tata Nexon EV Front view

    Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Jhunja, Head, Mobility Services, Tata Motors, said, “We at Tata Motors are continuously striving to offer exciting propositions that are smarter, affordable, and convenient, for those who desire to experience driving smooth, silent, and green Nexon EV. Our new ‘Electrifying Subscription’ offer is designed with an aim to make EVs even more accessible to a rapidly growing base of future conscious citizens. It is ideal for customers preferring ‘usership’ over ownership amidst the rapidly growing phenomenon of shared economy.” 

    • Tata
    • Nexon EV
    • Tata Nexon EV
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Tata Nexon EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 14.82 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 14.90 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 16.28 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.90 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.72 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.88 Lakh
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe

    Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated price

    When to expect - 23rd September 2020
    All Upcoming Cars