    Toyota Urban Cruiser variant wise features leaked

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Toyota Urban Cruiser to be offered in three trims

    - The model will be launched in the festive season

    Ahead of its launch in the festive season, the variant-wise features of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser have been leaked. Spy images shared on the web reveal that the model will be offered in three trims that include Mid, High and Premium.

    The Mid trim of the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser will be equipped with LED projector headlamps, LED tail lights, two slat front grille with chrome and grey finish, steel wheels with full wheel covers, dual-tone interior theme, automatic climate control, engine start-stop button, 2-DIN music system and steering mounted controls.

    The High trim will feature black alloy wheels, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and cruise control and the Premium trim of the sub-four metre SUV will receive diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED fog lights, dual-tone paintjob, rain-sensing wipers and an auto-dimming IRVM.

    Under the hood, the new Toyota Urban Cruiser will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four cylinder K15B petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This motor will be paired to a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic unit. Upon launch, the model will rival the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and upcoming cars such as the Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger and the Nissan Magnite.

