Toyota Urban Cruiser to be launched in India on 23 September

- Toyota Urban Cruiser will be powered by a 103bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine

- The model will be offered in three trims including Mid, High, and Premium

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will launch the Urban Cruiser compact SUV in India on 23 September. The company began accepting bookings for the model on 22 August, 2020 for an amount of Rs 11,000, details of which are available here. The compact SUV from Toyota will be offered in three variants that include Mid, High, and Premium.

Feature highlights of the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser include the Fortuner inspired grille, a new dual-tone front bumper with silver skid plate, LED projector headlamps, LED tail lights, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and glossy black ORVMs. Inside, the model will come equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, steering mounted controls, auto-dimming IRVM, dual-tone interior theme, and climate control. The Urban Cruiser will be available in six variants and nine colours, details of which can be read here.

The second product under the Suzuki-Toyota Joint Venture (JV) after the Glanza (based on the Baleno), the new Urban Cruiser will be based on the Vitara Brezza. Under the hood, the model will be powered by the 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This motor will be paired to a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic unit.