Toyota Urban Cruiser bookings to open on 22 August

- Toyota Urban Cruiser to be powered by a 103bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine

- The model will feature design updates and new features

Toyota India will begin accepting bookings for the Urban Cruiser compact SUV on 22 August ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in the festive season. Customers can book the model for an amount of Rs 11,000 on the official website or at any Toyota dealership. The model, which is based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, is the second product under the Suzuki-Toyota Joint Venture (JV) after the Glanza.

The new teaser image reveals a few details of the Toyota Urban Cruiser such as the LED DRLs, LED projector headlamps, new two-slat grille and a new dual-tone front bumper. Also on offer will be LED fog lamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and glossy black ORVMs. Inside, the model will come equipped with cruise control, climate control, engine start-stop button, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electrochromic IRVM, rain sensing wipers and a dual-tone dark brown interior theme. Also on offer will be a dual-battery setup, similar to the Vitara Brezza.

Under the hood of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser will be the 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This motor will be paired to a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic unit. The model will be launched in India next month during the festive season. The company will also offer a standard warranty of three years or 1 lakh kilometres.