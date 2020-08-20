BMW India launches its first Urban Retail Store in Hyderabad

- Kun Exclusive launches first BMW Urban Retail Store in India

- The facility showcases BMW and Mini Lifestyle Collections and car accessories

BMW India has launched the first Urban Retail Store in the country with Kun Exclusive in Hyderabad. Based on the BMW Facility Next concept, the BMW Urban Retail Store comprises of a showroom with BMW and Mini lifestyle apparel and car accessories along with a cafe. The urban retail store is located at Plot No.1 and 2, Survey No.403/1, Road No.1, Nandagiri Hills, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana.

The BMW Urban Retail Store comprises of vehicle display area, exclusive BMW, Mini Lifestyle collections and car accessories section and a cafe by Blue Tokai. The store exclusively showcases BMW and Mini Lifestyle collection that includes apparel, electronics, die-cast miniatures, all-new BMW Cruise Bikes and an array of car accessories. It includes products such as the new BMW Collection, BMW Bikes, BMW M Collection, BMW Motorsports Collection, BMW Classic Collection, BMW Miniature, BMW Kids Collection, BMW Sports Collections, Montblanc Collection for created for BMW, BMW Iconic Collection. The Mini Lifestyle Collection includes the Mini 2020 Collection and the Mini 60 Years Collection.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “The BMW Urban Retail Store heralds a new chapter in offering a distinctive brand experience to our customers and fans. Each element of this modern ‘phygital’ store embodies the characteristics of the BMW brand and creates a unique progressive experience. The ambience it offers is a perfect intersection of modern design, digitalisation and an interactive urban setting. In contrast to a traditional automotive dealership, the BMW Urban Retail Store is an interactive and interesting space that engages you instantly. One can take a step in and explore fascinating products and exciting lifestyle offerings along with their loved ones over a cup of freshly brewed coffee. We are proud to bring India’s first-ever BMW Urban Retail Store to the vibrant and tech-savvy city of Hyderabad with KUN Exclusive, our long-standing dealer partner in the region.”