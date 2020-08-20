New Audi RS Q8 India launch on 27 August

- Audi RS Q8 bookings have commenced for Rs 15 lakh

- The model is powered by a 600bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine

Audi India will launch the all-new RS Q8 in the country on 27 August. Bookings for the model commenced earlier this month for an amount of Rs 15 lakh. Customers can book the RS Q8 on the official website or at any Audi dealership.

Unveiled at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, the Audi RS Q8 holds the record for the fastest SUV at the Nurburgring, completing a lap of the track in 7 minutes and 42.2 seconds. The performance version of the Q8 will be the second RS model to be launched in India after the RS7 and the fourth Audi product to be launched in the country this year.

The Audi RS Q8 features an aggressive fascia, redesigned front and rear bumpers, new single-frame grille, 22-inch alloy wheels RS-spec spoiler and integrated rear diffuser. Inside, the model will come equipped with a virtual cockpit, RS-spec flat-bottom steering wheel, sport seats as well as leather and alcantara trims.

Propelling the Audi RS Q8 will be a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine capable of producing 600bhp and 800Nm of torque. This engine will send power to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission with the help of Audi’s signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The model can sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in 3.8 seconds.