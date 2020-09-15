CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Hyundai Tucson breaks cover

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    2,178 Views
    New Hyundai Tucson breaks cover

    -         Debuts Hyundai’s newest design language

    -         Updated cabin, new hybrid powertrain

    Hyundai has finally revealed the new-gen Tucson in a digital premiere. Being one of the highest-selling models for the carmaker across the globe, the new Tucson uses the brand’s latest design direction while also introducing newer hybrid powertrain options.

    Hyundai Tucson Right Front Three Quarter

    Unlike the Sonata we saw earlier, the new Tucson not only looks futuristic but also radical for the most part. Upfront, the busy grille incorporates some part of the headlamps in its fin-like structure. Below, there’s the wide gaping lower grille and on either side, more lights. It’s the silhouette that’s one of the most handsome looking parts of the new design. There are numerous cuts and creases all around the doors, fenders, and on the floating roof.

    Hyundai Tucson Right Side View

    The usually-bland body cladding gets some interesting design elements this time. Even the angular wheel arches look nice. Wrap around lights is seen from the side. But our favourite element are easily the over-the-top 19-inch alloy wheels which interestingly gel with the overall design. At the rear, the canine-tooth style taillight design catches attention on the otherwise simple looking posterior. And the Hyundai logo now sits above, integrated into the rear windscreen.

    Hyundai Tucson Right Rear Three Quarter

    We’d already seen the new Tucson cabin in design sketches and everything looks right in place. The tablet-style driver’s display stacked behind the steering wheel looks futuristic. And the Creta-like steering is joined by a wide touchscreen on the centre console. Below it lies the air-con control unit sans any physical buttons. The centre console also misses out on a conventional gear lever.  Being a Hyundai, there are a plethora of features and a long list of creature comforts as well.

    Hyundai Tucson Dashboard

    On the mechanical front, the standard engine in the 2022 Tucson is a 2.5-litre inline four-cylinder making 190bhp/260Nm. It will be paired with an eight-speed automatic. Joining the line-up is a 1.6-litre, turbocharged, four-cylinder conjoined to some electrification. It is claimed to produce 230bhp and 350Nm. Moreover, the 48V mild-hybrid option is applied to the other 1.6-litre CRDi and T-GDI powertrains as well. Also joining the seven-speed DCT automatic is Hyundai’s latest iMT transmission option. While the former will be available with a four-wheel-drive, the latter will be restricted to front-wheel-drive only.

    Hyundai is expected to announce the pricing of the new Tucson closer to its market launch sometime next year. India debut might only happen around 2022.

    • Hyundai
    • Tucson
    • Hyundai Tucson
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Hyundai Tucson Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 26.48 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 28.23 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 25.98 Lakh
    Pune₹ 26.71 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 26.76 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 24.94 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 26.95 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 24.99 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 24.58 Lakh
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.75 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Skoda Rapid TSI AT

    Skoda Rapid TSI AT

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 17th September 2020
    All Upcoming Cars