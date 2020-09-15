New Hyundai Tucson breaks cover

- Debuts Hyundai’s newest design language

- Updated cabin, new hybrid powertrain

Hyundai has finally revealed the new-gen Tucson in a digital premiere. Being one of the highest-selling models for the carmaker across the globe, the new Tucson uses the brand’s latest design direction while also introducing newer hybrid powertrain options.

Unlike the Sonata we saw earlier, the new Tucson not only looks futuristic but also radical for the most part. Upfront, the busy grille incorporates some part of the headlamps in its fin-like structure. Below, there’s the wide gaping lower grille and on either side, more lights. It’s the silhouette that’s one of the most handsome looking parts of the new design. There are numerous cuts and creases all around the doors, fenders, and on the floating roof.

The usually-bland body cladding gets some interesting design elements this time. Even the angular wheel arches look nice. Wrap around lights is seen from the side. But our favourite element are easily the over-the-top 19-inch alloy wheels which interestingly gel with the overall design. At the rear, the canine-tooth style taillight design catches attention on the otherwise simple looking posterior. And the Hyundai logo now sits above, integrated into the rear windscreen.

We’d already seen the new Tucson cabin in design sketches and everything looks right in place. The tablet-style driver’s display stacked behind the steering wheel looks futuristic. And the Creta-like steering is joined by a wide touchscreen on the centre console. Below it lies the air-con control unit sans any physical buttons. The centre console also misses out on a conventional gear lever. Being a Hyundai, there are a plethora of features and a long list of creature comforts as well.

On the mechanical front, the standard engine in the 2022 Tucson is a 2.5-litre inline four-cylinder making 190bhp/260Nm. It will be paired with an eight-speed automatic. Joining the line-up is a 1.6-litre, turbocharged, four-cylinder conjoined to some electrification. It is claimed to produce 230bhp and 350Nm. Moreover, the 48V mild-hybrid option is applied to the other 1.6-litre CRDi and T-GDI powertrains as well. Also joining the seven-speed DCT automatic is Hyundai’s latest iMT transmission option. While the former will be available with a four-wheel-drive, the latter will be restricted to front-wheel-drive only.

Hyundai is expected to announce the pricing of the new Tucson closer to its market launch sometime next year. India debut might only happen around 2022.