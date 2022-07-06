CarWale
    New Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder to be available in seven colours

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder unveiled last week

    - Expected to be introduced during the festive season

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder made its world debut earlier this month, and the model is expected to be launched in India around the festive season later this year. The mid-size SUV will also spawn a Maruti Suzuki derivative.

    The 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be offered in a total of 11 colours, including seven mono-tone options and four dual-tone options. The mono-tone colours will include Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Sporting Red, Midnight Black, Cave Black, and Speedy Blue while the dual-tone colours will include Cafe White with Midnight Black, Sporting Red with Midnight Black, Enticing Silver with midnight Black, and Speedy Blue with Midnight Black.

    In terms of powertrains, the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be available with two 1.5-litre petrol engines paired with mid-hybrid and strong hybrid motors each. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic unit, and an e-CVT unit (e-Drive in Toyota speak). Also on offer will be a 4WD system.

    Moreover, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be offered in four variants including E, S, G, and V. Feature highlights of the model include split LED headlamps, C-shaped LED tail lights, diamond-cut alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, Head-Up Display (HUD), TPMS, and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

