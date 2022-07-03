Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder unveiled – What’s under the hood?

- To be available in two powertrain options – Neo Drive and self-charging strong hybrid electric

- Will be equipped with the latest safety and convenience equipment

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-size SUV has been officially unveiled in India. The vehicle is available in two powertrain options – Neo Drive and self-charging strong hybrid electric. At the time of launch, the Neo Drive grade will be offered in four variant options – E, S, G, and V, while the self-charging strong-hybrid electric grade will be available in three variant options – S, G, and V.

Under the hood, the self-charging strong-hybrid electric version will be powered by a 1.5-litre engine with THS (Toyota Hybrid System). This engine gets an e-drive transmission. The petrol engine produces 91bhp and 122Nm of torque, while the electric motor generates 79bhp and 141Nm of torque. Combined, the self-charging strong-hybrid version will generate 114bhp. Some unique highlights of the self-charging strong-hybrid electric version include the ability to run on pure EV mode, deliver higher fuel efficiency, low emission levels, no external charging requirement, responsive power, and a quieter drive.

On the other hand, the Neo Drive version will be powered by Suzuki’s 1.5-litre K-series engine with Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) technology which generates 101bhp and 135Nm of torque. This engine will be offered in five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options. Interestingly, this engine is exclusively offered with an all-wheel-drive option.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available in seven monotone and four dual-tone colour (black roof) options. This includes Cave Black, Sporting Red (optional black roof), Speedy Blue (optional black roof), Enticing Silver (optional black roof), Cafe White (optional black roof), Gaming Grey, and Midnight Black.

The feature list in the upcoming Urban Cruiser Hyryder includes ventilated front seats, wireless charging, 360-degree camera, cruise control, nine-inch smart play cast audio, head-up display, rear AC vents, reclining rear seats with 60:40 split, and ambient light. Toyota will commence production for the new mid-size SUV in August followed by its launch soon thereafter.