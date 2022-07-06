Top-three bestselling compact SUVs in India in June 2022

The compact SUV segment is a strong contributor to overall car sales in India. So, let’s take a look at the top-three bestselling compact SUVs in India last month –

Tata Nexon

The Nexon compact SUV emerged as the bestselling model in its segment in June. The Indian automaker registered a strong growth of 78 per cent with 14,295 unit sales in June 2022 as compared to 8,033 unit sales in the same period last year. Interestingly, the Nexon has also emerged as the fourth bestselling model in the country and outsold the Hyundai Creta and the Maruti Suzuki Alto last month. Apart from the ICE version, Tata has also witnessed significant growth in sales for the Nexon EV.

Tata Punch

Here’s yet another model from Tata Motors to make it to the bestseller list. The Punch sub-compact SUV registered 10,414 unit sales in June 2022, thereby emerging as the second bestselling vehicle in its segment last month. Back in February, Tata Motors introduced the Punch Kaziranga edition in the country and you can read more about it in our first look story on CarWale.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue has missed the second rank despite growth of 112 per cent. Further, Hyundai’s compact SUV has been outsold by the Punch by just 93 units! The company sold 10,321 units of the Venue in India last month as compared to 4,865 units sold in June 2021. Hyundai has introduced the 2022 Venue in India and you can read more about the top changes in the updated model on CarWale.