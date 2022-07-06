CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Top-three bestselling compact SUVs in India in June 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    193 Views
    Top-three bestselling compact SUVs in India in June 2022

    The compact SUV segment is a strong contributor to overall car sales in India. So, let’s take a look at the top-three bestselling compact SUVs in India last month – 

    Tata Nexon

    Front View

    The Nexon compact SUV emerged as the bestselling model in its segment in June. The Indian automaker registered a strong growth of 78 per cent with 14,295 unit sales in June 2022 as compared to 8,033 unit sales in the same period last year. Interestingly, the Nexon has also emerged as the fourth bestselling model in the country and outsold the Hyundai Creta and the Maruti Suzuki Alto last month. Apart from the ICE version, Tata has also witnessed significant growth in sales for the Nexon EV

    Tata Punch

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Here’s yet another model from Tata Motors to make it to the bestseller list. The Punch sub-compact SUV registered 10,414 unit sales in June 2022, thereby emerging as the second bestselling vehicle in its segment last month. Back in February, Tata Motors introduced the Punch Kaziranga edition in the country and you can read more about it in our first look story on CarWale. 

    Hyundai Venue

    Right Side View

    The Hyundai Venue has missed the second rank despite growth of 112 per cent. Further, Hyundai’s compact SUV has been outsold by the Punch by just 93 units! The company sold 10,321 units of the Venue in India last month as compared to 4,865 units sold in June 2021. Hyundai has introduced the 2022 Venue in India and you can read more about the top changes in the updated model on CarWale.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae coupé introduced in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Venue Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    6706 Views
    46 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi A8 L 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi A8 L 2022

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.86 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.20 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.51 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.86 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.07 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.37 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.79 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.77 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.36 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    6706 Views
    46 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top-three bestselling compact SUVs in India in June 2022