    Toyota Urban Cruiser bookings to open in third week of August

    Toyota Urban Cruiser bookings to open in third week of August

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota Urban Cruiser bookings to open in third week of August

    - Toyota Urban Cruiser will be launched during the festive season

    - The model is expected to be powered by a 103bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine

    Toyota India recently announced its entry into the compact SUV segment with the launch of the Urban Cruiser. Scheduled to be launched during the upcoming festive season, the model is essentially a rebadged version of the Vitara Brezza from Maruti.

    We spoke to a few Toyota dealers across the country who confirmed that bookings for the Urban Cruiser will begin in the third week of August. A social media post by one of the brand’s official dealerships hints that the Urban Cruiser’s bookings will commence on 22 August.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Front view

    Powertrain options on the new Toyota Urban Cruiser will be limited to a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that is expected to produce 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual unit and a four-speed torque converter automatic unit.

    A few significant changes to the Toyota Urban Cruiser, when compared to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, might include a reworked front fascia, new grille, new alloy wheels and Toyota badging across the exterior. The Urban Cruiser will be the second model under the Suzuki Toyota Joint Venture (JV) after the Glanza, which is based on the Baleno hatchback.

