India-bound Kia Sonet to be revealed tomorrow

- Production model to be revealed tomorrow

- To offer several first-in-segment features

The production-ready Kia Sonet is set for world premiere tomorrow. Late last month, Kia had released the official sketches of the upcoming compact SUV, while the concept was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. To further have an advantage over its competitors, the Sonet will get many first-in-segment features such as digital cluster, 10.25-inch HD touchscreen and sound mood lighting.

The upcoming compact SUV, the Kia Sonet will be made-in-India. The SUV combines Kia’s signature design traits, including the familiar ‘tiger nose’ grille with a three-dimensional ‘stepwell’ geometric grille mesh. The distinctive LED headlamps reiterate the ‘Wild by Design’ theme which has inspired the Sonet, giving it a powerful appearance. In terms of safety, the company claims that the Sonet will feature an extensive list of active and passive safety equipment. It will come equipped with up to six airbags - front, side and curtain protection for the occupants.

As for the interior, the Kia Sonet will get a smooth and sweeping dashboard, along with minimalistic centre console to offer easy access to the new features. The cabin is designed to offer both youthful and luxurious appeal. The company further claims that the cabin is designed to maximise the driver and passenger comfort. Taking center stage is its high-tech digital display and instrument cluster, featuring a first-in-segment 10.25-inch HD touchscreen and navigation system with UVO Connected technologies. Trimmed in high-quality materials, its dashboard provides owners with the car’s full range of user-friendly features, including a two-layer tray to store mobile devices and other items while driving.

Additionally, the Kia Sonet will also offer steering wheel-mounted controls, and the ability to select different drive and traction modes. Air vents in the dashboard feature a metallic, diamond-knurled pattern, which makes up for a stylish design highlight.

More details about the Kia Sonet will be known tomorrow.