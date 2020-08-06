CarWale
    • Volkswagen India introduces monsoon car care campaign

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    617 Views
    - Part of the new ‘customer-first’ philosophy

    - All facilities adheres to safety and sanitisation measures

    Volkswagen India has turned its focus towards reducing its total cost of ownership. Part of the ‘customer-first’ philosophy, the carmaker introduced 4Ever Carer campaign last year offering a four-year warranty, roadside assistance and free services. This program aims to offer a value-for-money proposition to the customers by covering major repairs and maintenance services.

    Expanding its service portfolio, the German carmaker also launched its extended warranty (EW) programs and service value packages (SVP), covering the average seven-year lifetime of a vehicle. Now, under the month-long monsoon car care campaign, VW is offering special cash benefits on its EW and SVP programs along with providing benefits on its anti-microbial treatments, fumigation and Ozone treatments. Customers can also avail a free 10-point monsoon check-up and attractive offers on tyres and batteries to avoid unwanted breakdowns.

    Steffen Knapp, director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, commenting on the initiative, said, “At Volkswagen, we relentlessly strive towards offering our customers peace-of-mind ownership experience. As a responsible and customer-centric brand, we prioritize the safety of our customers at all times. With the monsoon at its peak, we believe these value-added benefits to our service portfolio will provide on-road safety, convenience and comfortable driving experience by our customers.”

    Given the current pandemic situation, Volkswagen India also claims to ensure employee and customer safety. Likewise, all Volkswagen facilities are said to adhere to the stringent safety and sanitisation measures.

