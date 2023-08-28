CarWale
    Toyota Rumion vs. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Prices compared

    Haji Chakralwale

    Toyota Rumion vs. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Prices compared

    - Rumion deliveries to begin on 8 September, 2023

    - Both MPVs get the same powertrain options

    The Toyota-Maruti Suzuki collaboration currently has four rebadged models. Latest on the list is the newly launched Rumion MPV which is a rebranded version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The all-new Toyota MPV is offered in three variants at a starting price of Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). In this article, we will compare the prices of the Toyota Rumion with the equivalent trims of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

    Powertrain and specifications

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Both Ertiga and Rumion come equipped with a BS6 2.0-updated 1.5-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The motor is tuned to produce 102bhp and 137Nm of peak torque. Additionally, the MPVs can also be had in the CNG guise with a power output of 87bhp and 121Nm of torque. 

    Variants and ex-showroom prices

    Right Front Three Quarter

    While the Rumion MPV can be had in three variants – S, G, and V, the Ertiga is available in four variants, namely, LXi (O), VXi (O), ZXi (O), and ZXi Plus. Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the Toyota Rumion.

    Toyota RumionEx-showroom priceEx-showroom priceMaruti Suzuki Ertiga
    S MTRs. 10.29 lakhRs. 8.64 lakhLXi (O)
    S MT (CNG)Rs. 11.24 lakhRs. 9.78 lakhVXi (O)
    S ATRs. 11.89 lakhRs. 10.73 lakhVXi (O) CNG
    G MTRs. 11.45 lakhRs. 11.28 lakhVXi AT
    V MTRs. 12.18 lakhRs. 10.88 lakhZXi (O)
    V ATRs. 13.68 lakhRs. 11.58 lakhZXi Plus
    -Rs. 11.83 lakhZXi (O) CNG
    -Rs. 12.38 lakhZXi AT
    Rs. 13.08 lakhZXi Plus AT
