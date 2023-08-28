Toyota Rumion vs. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Prices compared

- Rumion deliveries to begin on 8 September, 2023

- Both MPVs get the same powertrain options

The Toyota-Maruti Suzuki collaboration currently has four rebadged models. Latest on the list is the newly launched Rumion MPV which is a rebranded version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The all-new Toyota MPV is offered in three variants at a starting price of Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). In this article, we will compare the prices of the Toyota Rumion with the equivalent trims of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Powertrain and specifications

Both Ertiga and Rumion come equipped with a BS6 2.0-updated 1.5-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The motor is tuned to produce 102bhp and 137Nm of peak torque. Additionally, the MPVs can also be had in the CNG guise with a power output of 87bhp and 121Nm of torque.

Variants and ex-showroom prices

While the Rumion MPV can be had in three variants – S, G, and V, the Ertiga is available in four variants, namely, LXi (O), VXi (O), ZXi (O), and ZXi Plus. Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the Toyota Rumion.