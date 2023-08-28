Toyota Rumion vs. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Prices compared

- Rumion deliveries to begin on 8 September, 2023
- Both MPVs get the same powertrain options
The Toyota-Maruti Suzuki collaboration currently has four rebadged models. Latest on the list is the newly launched Rumion MPV which is a rebranded version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The all-new Toyota MPV is offered in three variants at a starting price of Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). In this article, we will compare the prices of the Toyota Rumion with the equivalent trims of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Powertrain and specifications
Both Ertiga and Rumion come equipped with a BS6 2.0-updated 1.5-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The motor is tuned to produce 102bhp and 137Nm of peak torque. Additionally, the MPVs can also be had in the CNG guise with a power output of 87bhp and 121Nm of torque.
Variants and ex-showroom prices
While the Rumion MPV can be had in three variants – S, G, and V, the Ertiga is available in four variants, namely, LXi (O), VXi (O), ZXi (O), and ZXi Plus. Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the Toyota Rumion.
|Toyota Rumion
|Ex-showroom price
|Ex-showroom price
|Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
|S MT
|Rs. 10.29 lakh
|Rs. 8.64 lakh
|LXi (O)
|S MT (CNG)
|Rs. 11.24 lakh
|Rs. 9.78 lakh
|VXi (O)
|S AT
|Rs. 11.89 lakh
|Rs. 10.73 lakh
|VXi (O) CNG
|G MT
|Rs. 11.45 lakh
|Rs. 11.28 lakh
|VXi AT
|V MT
|Rs. 12.18 lakh
|Rs. 10.88 lakh
|ZXi (O)
|V AT
|Rs. 13.68 lakh
|Rs. 11.58 lakh
|ZXi Plus
|-
|Rs. 11.83 lakh
|ZXi (O) CNG
|-
|Rs. 12.38 lakh
|ZXi AT
|Rs. 13.08 lakh
|ZXi Plus AT