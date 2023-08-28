CarWale
    Kia EV5 breaks cover globally; expected to be launched in India

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Kia EV5 breaks cover globally; expected to be launched in India
    • Is positioned between the EV6 and the EV9
    • Could be offered in an AWD variant 

    Almost a year ago, Kia showcased the concept version of the EV5. Now, the automaker has officially revealed the electric SUV at the Chengdu Motor Show in China. The EV5 is the third electric offering from the South Korean car marque, after the EV6 and the EV9. 

    Kia EV5 design and exterior

    Kia Front View

    In terms of design and styling, the EV5 looks similar to its elder sibling, the EV9. It gets an upright bonnet with an aggressive tiger-nose front fascia, slim LED headlamps with LED DRLs, flush door handles, and a large panoramic sunroof. Additionally, it also sports angular alloy wheels, chunkier lower body cladding, wraparound LED taillamps, and a set-back D-pillar. 

    Interior and features of EV5

    Kia Dashboard

    The interior highlights of the Kia EV5 include a wraparound digital panel that comprises a digital driver’s display and an infotainment screen, 64-colour ambient lighting, bench-style front seats, and foldable rear seats. 

    Kia EV5 dimensions

    Kia Left Side View

    In terms of dimension, the Kia EV5 measures 4,615mm in length, 1,875mm in width, and 1,715mm in height. The wheelbase of the SUV stands at 2,750mm. 

    EV5 battery and specs

    Kia Left Rear Three Quarter

    Kia has not revealed any technical specifications of the EV5 yet but we expect it to carry forward the same powertrain as the Kia EV6. It might be offered in two variants –RWD and AWD. The former is expected to get a 77.4kWh battery pack that is tuned to produce 223bhp and 350Nm of torque while the latter will produce 320bhp and 605Nm of torque. 

