Toyota Rumion launched: Now in pictures

Toyota has launched the new Rumion in India for a starting price of Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The Rumion is the 10th offering from Toyota in India and is the fourth product under the Toyota-Maruti Suzuki collaboration. It’s the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and is available in three variants – S, G and V. Let us take a detailed look at the Rumion through pictures.

Appearance-wise, the reworked grille and front bumper make the Rumion resemble the Innova Crysta. But the headlamp design remains more or less unchanged over the Ertiga. The new 15-inch machine-cut alloy wheels look premium and stylish.

There are five colour options for the Rumion – Rustic Brown, Iconic Grey, Spunky Blue, Cafe White, and Enticing Silver. The rear design of the Rumion remains more or less unchanged compared to its Maruti Suzuki brethren.

On the inside, the Rumion carries over the design and layout seen in the Ertiga. There’s a black-beige combination cabin. The seven-seater has 60:40 split seats for the middle row and 50:50 split for the third row seats with a flat fold to liberate additional bootspace.

There’s cloth upholstery on the seats and roof-mounted air-con vents for comfort. And the wooden garnish on the dashboard also gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It also comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

As for safety, the Rumion offers dual front and side airbags, ABS and EBD, rear camera, ESP, hill hold and rear parking sensors along with ISOFIX points. There is also a seat belt reminder for all seats.

With the Rumion, you get the familiar 1.5-litre petrol engine which can be had either with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. There’s also a choice of factory-fitted CNG version just like the one you get in the Ertiga.

In petrol mode, the Rumion has an output of 102bhp and 137Nm, while the CNG version generates 87bhp and 121Nm. In terms of mileage, the automatic returns 20.11kmpl while the manual is good for 20.51kmpl. In CNG, the claimed mileage is 26.11km/kg.

The Rumion bookings have commenced for an amount of Rs 11,000. Deliveries are set to commence on 8 September. Stay tuned to CarWale for a detailed first drive review of the Toyota Rumion.