    New Tata Nexon facelift front design leaked: Clearest picture yet

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Tata Nexon facelift front design leaked: Clearest picture yet

    - 2023 Nexon prices to be revealed in mid-September

    - Will get a heavily updated exterior design and multiple new features

    2023 Tata Nexon launch timeline

    Tata Motors is expected to announce the prices of the facelifted Nexon in the country in mid-September. The carmaker is likely to unveil the model in the coming days, and we will also be driving the updated car soon.

    Facelifted Nexon new spy shot: What does it reveal?

    Tata Nexon Facelift Front View

    As seen in the new leaked image, the 2023 Nexon will get an L-shaped LED DRL, split headlamp setup, new blacked-out grille, air dam, alloy wheels and bumper, blacked-out ORVMs, and roof rails. The posterior will benefit from Y-shaped LED taillights, LED light bar on the boot lid, and vertically stacked reflector and reverse parking light cluster. 

    Upcoming Tata Nexon facelift interior and features

    Inside, the 2023 Nexon will get comprehensive updates, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new AC panel and gear lever, two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, fully digital instrument cluster, and a rotary dial on the centre console for drive modes.

    New Nexon facelift engine and specifications

    Tata Motors has not revealed the engine and specifications of the upcoming Nexon facelift. That said, the model could carry on with the same 1.2-litre, turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with a six-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. Also up for offer could be a DCT unit.

    Tata Nexon Facelift Image
    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
