    Toyota Kirloskar Motor retails 15,085 vehicles in April 2022

    Jay Shah

    875 Views
    - 57 per cent Y-o-Y growth registered

    - Prices of Toyota Glanza and Toyota Urban Cruiser hiked

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that it sold a total of 15,085 units in April 2022. The carmaker posted an impressive 57 per cent growth as compared to the same period last year when it retailed 9,600 vehicles. Last week, Toyota India also achieved the 20 lakh sales milestone in the country, details of which can be read here

    From 1 May, 2022, the Toyota Glanza and Toyota Urban Cruiser prices have also been hiked. The quantum of increase is yet to be known and will be disclosed by the carmaker soon. The Toyota Urban Cruiser was recently tested at GNCAP where the compact SUV managed to score a four-star safety rating. To read the detailed report, tap here.

    The current portfolio of Toyota in India comprises the Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Hilux, Camry Hybrid, and Vellfire

    Expressing his delight, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Demand continues to peak in the new financial year, as we close the month of April with an overall growth of 57 per cent over wholesales in April 2021. Along with the Crysta, Fortuner, and the Legender, the Camry Hybrid too has received very encouraging booking orders. The response to the ‘Cool new Glanza’ has also been awesome and has done very well since the beginning of its deliveries starting March this year, right from tier I cities to rural markets”.

