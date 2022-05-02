CarWale
    Kia India registers 19,019 unit sales in April 2022

    Jay Shah

    Kia India registers 19,019 unit sales in April 2022

    - Kia Seltos and Sonet updated for 2022

    - Two lakh cars with connected car tech sold

    Kia India recorded total sales of 19,019 units in the previous month. Out of the total sales, the Korean carmaker sold 7,506 units of the Seltos SUV, 5,404 units of the Sonet, 5,754 units of the Carens MPV, and 355 units of the Carnival. As compared to the sales registered in April 2021, Kia India posted 18 per cent growth this year. 

    Kia Left Front Three Quarter

    In other news, Kia India has also confirmed its entry into the EV space. The automaker will bring the EV6 to the country later this year. The bookings for Kia EV6 will commence on 26 May, 2022. To know more about it, click here.

    Kia Left Front Three Quarter

    Last month, Kia also updated the Seltos and Sonet SUVs for 2022. The 2022 Kia Seltos now gets the iMT gearbox paired with the 1.5-litre diesel engine. It also gets two new exterior shades and a handful of standard safety features. To know more about it, click here.

    Kia Right Front Three Quarter

    The updated Kia Sonet, too, gets new safety features, fresh colour schemes, a new brand logo, and additional variants and you can know all about it here.

    Commenting on the performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, “Kia India has sold close to 20,000 units on an average, every month in 2022 and it has been a healthy year for us. The global automotive industry has been facing a tough phase battling supply chain woes since the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020. We have been receiving overwhelming demand for our vehicles, and we are optimising our production consistently to keep the waiting period in check.”

