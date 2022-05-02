CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Skoda Auto India sells 5,152 units in April 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    562 Views
    Skoda Auto India sells 5,152 units in April 2022

    - Skoda recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 436 per cent

    - The company will launch the Kushaq Monte Carlo on 9 May

    Skoda Auto India recorded a sale of 5,152 units in April 2022. The brand had sold 961 units sold during the same period last year, thus registering a Y-o-Y growth of 436 per cent. Last month, the company recorded its highest-ever monthly sales growth in its two-decade history in India.

    Skoda is set to launch the Kushaq Monte Carlo later this month, details of which can be read here. The carmaker recently introduced a new variant in the Kushaq line-up, known as the Kushaq Ambition Classic, and you can read all about it here.

    Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “It is heartening to see that a sedan is helping us climb peak after peak in sales. The Slavia is a resounding success, while the Kushaq SUV continues to find newer homes. All of us at Skoda Auto India and our partners have been doubling our efforts in expanding our network, increasing customer touch-points, penetrating markets we were not present in, and being closer and more accessible to our customers. We have already crossed more than 190 touch-points so far and will only expand further. This ‘Beyond the Product’ approach is seeing us record consistent sales month on month.”

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 11.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor retails 15,085 vehicles in April 2022
     Next 
    MG Motor India retails 2,008 units in April 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Kushaq Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5046 Views
    5 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City eHEV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Honda City eHEV

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Kushaq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 13.37 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 14.13 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 13.16 Lakh
    Pune₹ 13.37 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 13.57 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 12.46 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 13.70 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 12.61 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 12.45 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5046 Views
    5 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Auto India sells 5,152 units in April 2022