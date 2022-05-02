Skoda Auto India sells 5,152 units in April 2022

- Skoda recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 436 per cent

- The company will launch the Kushaq Monte Carlo on 9 May

Skoda Auto India recorded a sale of 5,152 units in April 2022. The brand had sold 961 units sold during the same period last year, thus registering a Y-o-Y growth of 436 per cent. Last month, the company recorded its highest-ever monthly sales growth in its two-decade history in India.

Skoda is set to launch the Kushaq Monte Carlo later this month, details of which can be read here. The carmaker recently introduced a new variant in the Kushaq line-up, known as the Kushaq Ambition Classic, and you can read all about it here.

Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “It is heartening to see that a sedan is helping us climb peak after peak in sales. The Slavia is a resounding success, while the Kushaq SUV continues to find newer homes. All of us at Skoda Auto India and our partners have been doubling our efforts in expanding our network, increasing customer touch-points, penetrating markets we were not present in, and being closer and more accessible to our customers. We have already crossed more than 190 touch-points so far and will only expand further. This ‘Beyond the Product’ approach is seeing us record consistent sales month on month.”