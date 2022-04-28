CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic variant introduced; prices revealed

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    429 Views
    New Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic variant introduced; prices revealed

    - The Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic variant is priced from 12.69 lakh

    - The new variant is available with MT and AT options

    Skoda Auto India has discreetly added a new variant to the Kushaq lineup, known as the Kushaq Ambition Classic. The new variant is positioned between the base Active variant and the Ambition variant, with prices starting at Rs 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Under the hood, the Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic variant is available exclusively with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine producing 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. This motor is offered with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. We have driven the Kushaq and you can read our review here.

    In terms of features, the Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic variant gets a rear wiper and defogger, 16-inch alloy wheels, silver roof rails, chrome highlights on the front bumper air intake, silver front and rear diffuser, electrically foldable ORVMs, a shark-fin antenna, LED headlamps with DRLs, and front fog lights with cornering function.

    Inside, the new variant of the Skoda Kushaq comes equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, hill hold control, EDS, TCS, BDW, ROP, dual front airbags, 60:40 split foldable rear seats with centre arm-rest, black suede seats with a honeycomb design, leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear parking camera, cooled glove-box, rear parcel tray, paddle shifters, cruise control, and ambient lighting. Compared to the higher Ambition variant, it loses out on features such as black fabric seats with dual colour sporty centre stripes, automatic climate control, MySkoda Connect, and automatic climate control. The company will soon be launching the Kushaq Monte Carlo, details of which can are available here.

    The following are the prices of the Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic variant (all prices, ex-showroom):

    Kushaq Ambition Classic 1.0 MT: Rs 12.69 lakh

    Kushaq Ambition Classic 1.0 AT: Rs 14.09 lakh

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Toyota India surpasses 20 lakh unit sales milestone

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Kushaq Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5046 Views
    5 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City eHEV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Honda City eHEV

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Kushaq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.91 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.62 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.81 Lakh
    Pune₹ 13.02 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 13.10 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 12.04 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 13.20 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 12.28 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.97 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5046 Views
    5 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic variant introduced; prices revealed