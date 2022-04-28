New Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic variant introduced; prices revealed

- The Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic variant is priced from 12.69 lakh

- The new variant is available with MT and AT options

Skoda Auto India has discreetly added a new variant to the Kushaq lineup, known as the Kushaq Ambition Classic. The new variant is positioned between the base Active variant and the Ambition variant, with prices starting at Rs 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Under the hood, the Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic variant is available exclusively with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine producing 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. This motor is offered with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. We have driven the Kushaq and you can read our review here.

In terms of features, the Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic variant gets a rear wiper and defogger, 16-inch alloy wheels, silver roof rails, chrome highlights on the front bumper air intake, silver front and rear diffuser, electrically foldable ORVMs, a shark-fin antenna, LED headlamps with DRLs, and front fog lights with cornering function.

Inside, the new variant of the Skoda Kushaq comes equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, hill hold control, EDS, TCS, BDW, ROP, dual front airbags, 60:40 split foldable rear seats with centre arm-rest, black suede seats with a honeycomb design, leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear parking camera, cooled glove-box, rear parcel tray, paddle shifters, cruise control, and ambient lighting. Compared to the higher Ambition variant, it loses out on features such as black fabric seats with dual colour sporty centre stripes, automatic climate control, MySkoda Connect, and automatic climate control. The company will soon be launching the Kushaq Monte Carlo, details of which can are available here.

The following are the prices of the Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic variant (all prices, ex-showroom):

Kushaq Ambition Classic 1.0 MT: Rs 12.69 lakh

Kushaq Ambition Classic 1.0 AT: Rs 14.09 lakh