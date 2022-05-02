CarWale
    MG Motor India retails 2,008 units in April 2022

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - MG hiked prices for select models last month

    - The production of the company continues to remain affected due to supply chain constraints

    MG Motor India has sold a total of 2,008 units in April 2022. According to the company, the production remained volatile and immensely impacted by the global supply chain constraints due to the sudden and new COVID-19 lockdowns in different parts of the world. 

    MG further added that the demand for its products such as the Hector, Astor, and Gloster continue to exhibit positive momentum in inquiries and bookings. The brand is closely monitoring the situation caused by the new COVID waves and is aligning its efforts to address it. 

    Last month, MG hiked prices on select models in its range by up to Rs 50,000, details of which are available here. The carmaker recently partnered with BPCL to boost EV charging infrastructure in the country, and you can read all about it here.

