    Toyota Urban Cruiser scores four stars in Global NCAP crash test

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Scored 13.52 points out of 17 points for adult occupant protection

    - Child occupant protection scored 36.68 points out of 49 points

    In the second round of crash test results in 2022, the Toyota Urban Cruiser scored four stars for adult occupant protection with 13.52 points out of 17 points and three stars for child occupant protection with 36.68 points out of 49 points. The base variant with two airbags and ABS was tested by the Global NCAP at 64kmph and the bodyshell was integrity was rated to be stable. 

    The test findings reveal that the vehicle offered good protection to the head and neck of the driver and passenger. Additionally, there is adequate protection for the driver’s chest and good protection for the passenger’s chest. The driver and the co-passenger right showed marginal protection as they could be impacted by dangerous structures behind the dashboard, while the left knee had good protection. The footwell area was rated as stable. 

    The forward-facing child seat for three-year-olds was installed using the ISOFIX anchorages which effectively prevented excessive movement of the head. However, it offered low protection for the neck and fair protection to the chest. While rear-facing child seat for a 1.5-year-old offered good protection to the head and chest. Moreover, ISOFIX anchorages being offered as part of the standard equipment have earned the vehicle a three-star safety rating for child occupant protection.

