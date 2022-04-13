Skoda Auto India inaugurates multiple new facilities across North India

- Skoda India has recently opened new facilities at seven locations

- The brand aims to expand to 15 cities in North India by the end of the year

Skoda Auto India has expanded its market presence in northern India, taking customer touch-points from 25 units in 2019 to 51 units in 2022. The company has also expanded its base in urban centres in northern India from 15 cities in 2019 to 34 cities in 2022.

Skoda now has facilities and centres to cater to customers in Solan, Dehradun, Bareilly, Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Kota. In the coming months, the carmaker will be entering Amritsar, Moradabad, Varanasi, and Roorkee.

Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “It has been our top priority to widen our network and deepen our penetration pan India. After our expansion in the south and west, it was only natural that north India also joins in our growth story. While the growth is immense, this is just the beginning, and expect a lot more from us in the coming months. The ultimate goal of Skoda Auto India is to provide the best service and ensure customer satisfaction. This expansion of our customer touch-points is part of that endeavour to get even closer to our customers and fans.”