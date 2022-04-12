CarWale
    New-gen Hyundai Creta scores four stars in Global NCAP crash test

    Aditya Nadkarni

    168 Views
    New-gen Hyundai Creta scores four stars in Global NCAP crash test

    - Global NCAP has announced crash test results for the Urban Cruiser and i20 too

    - The new-gen Creta made its Indian debut at the 2020 Auto Expo

    Global NCAP has announced the latest set of results of the crash tests that includes various models such as the Hyundai i20, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and the new-gen Hyundai Creta. The latter has managed to score a rating of four stars in the test. To read the crash test result of the i20, click here.

    The current-gen Hyundai Creta made its Indian debut at the 2020 Auto Expo. The model has scored eight out of 17 points and 28.29 out of 49 points in adult and child occupation protection, respectively. The bodyshell integrity of the model was rated as unstable.

    Hyundai Creta Right Front Three Quarter

    In terms of safety features, the Hyundai Creta that underwent the crash test was equipped with dual airbags, front seatbelt pre-tensioners, ABS with EBD, and a seat belt reminder system. We have driven the new Creta and you can read our review here.

    Speaking on the occasion, Alejandro Furas, Secretary-General, Global NCAP, said, “Although the overall star rating of these models might seem reasonable, the continued reluctance of manufacturers like Hyundai and Toyota to equip safety systems such as ESC and side body and head protection airbags as a basic requirement in India is disappointing. This is why Global NCAP welcomes the Indian government’s initiative of increasing side impact protection requirements and why Global NCAP will update its test protocols from July. Success in the rating assessment will then only be possible if these improved safety features are included as standard.”

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai i20 scores three stars in GNCAP crash test

