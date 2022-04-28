CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Toyota India surpasses 20 lakh unit sales milestone

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    803 Views
    Toyota India surpasses 20 lakh unit sales milestone

    - Toyota currently sells seven models in India

    - The company recently handed over the celebratory unit to a customer in Kerala

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has achieved a milestone of two million cumulative wholesale units since its inception in India. The company registered this feat in April 2022, while handing over the Glanza as the celebratory vehicle from Nippon Toyota at Trichur, Kerala.

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), the Indian arm of the Japanese automobile brand, currently sells seven models such as the Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Innova Crysta, Hilux, Fortuner, Camry Hybrid, and the Vellfire in India. The company is currently working on a new version of the Innova Crysta, details of which are available here.

    Speaking on the occasion, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “We are thrilled that 2 million customers trust Toyota for their mobility needs. In this journey towards 2 million happy customers, we have come a long way. Over the last two decades, Toyota has developed a solid foundation of renowned quality, durability, and reliability, and we hope we will be able to cater to more segments as well as newer markets in 2022 and beyond, helping us achieve our ultimate goal of delivering mass happiness to all.”

    Toyota Glanza Image
    Toyota Glanza
    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic variant introduced; prices revealed
     Next 
    Honda City Hybrid arrives at dealer stockyard ahead of official launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Glanza Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1666 Views
    11 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City eHEV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Honda City eHEV

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Glanza Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.47 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.73 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.30 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.55 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.60 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.17 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.39 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.09 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.13 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1666 Views
    11 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota India surpasses 20 lakh unit sales milestone