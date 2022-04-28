Toyota India surpasses 20 lakh unit sales milestone

- Toyota currently sells seven models in India

- The company recently handed over the celebratory unit to a customer in Kerala

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has achieved a milestone of two million cumulative wholesale units since its inception in India. The company registered this feat in April 2022, while handing over the Glanza as the celebratory vehicle from Nippon Toyota at Trichur, Kerala.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), the Indian arm of the Japanese automobile brand, currently sells seven models such as the Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Innova Crysta, Hilux, Fortuner, Camry Hybrid, and the Vellfire in India. The company is currently working on a new version of the Innova Crysta, details of which are available here.

Speaking on the occasion, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “We are thrilled that 2 million customers trust Toyota for their mobility needs. In this journey towards 2 million happy customers, we have come a long way. Over the last two decades, Toyota has developed a solid foundation of renowned quality, durability, and reliability, and we hope we will be able to cater to more segments as well as newer markets in 2022 and beyond, helping us achieve our ultimate goal of delivering mass happiness to all.”